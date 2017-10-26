FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lepu Medical Technology's Q3, 9-month net profits up, to invest in firm and fund
#Healthcare
October 26, 2017 / 11:12 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Lepu Medical Technology's Q3, 9-month net profits up, to invest in firm and fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd

* Says its 9-month net profit up 35.8 percent y/y 738.25 million yuan ($111.32 million)

* Says its Q3 net profit up 46.3 percent y/y

* Says it plans to invest 540 million yuan in 75 percent stake in Liaoning firm

* Says it plans to invest in Shenzhen investment fund worth up to 200 million yuan with partner

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lilGv6; bit.ly/2ljtb52; bit.ly/2y5is41

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6320 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
