BRIEF-Lerado Financial Group Co updates regarding suspension of trading in shares

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd

* Refers to announcements in relation to suspension of trading in shares

* Company has been obtaining legal advice in relation to suspension

* Co established an independent director council comprising 2 independent non-executive directors to look into matters raised in SFC letter

* HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Ltd been engaged as independent expert to conduct independent investigation into matters & issues raised in SFC letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: