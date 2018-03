Feb 28 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa:

* LEROEY SEAFOOD: INFECTIOUS SALMON ANEMIA (ISA) FOUND AT LEROEY VEST/SJOETROLL FISH FARMING SITE IN AUSTEVOLL -NORWAY FOOD SAFETY REGULATOR Source text: bit.ly/2EXH0jc Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)