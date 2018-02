BRIEF-Leroey Seafood Q4 core earnings beat forecast, 2017 dividend lags

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Leroey Seafood Group Asa:

* LEROEY SEAFOOD Q4 REVENUE NOK ‍4,567​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 4,888 MILLION)

* LEROEY SEAFOOD Q4 EBIT BEFORE FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENT NOK ‍777​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 742 MILLION)

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS CURRENTLY EXPECTS SATISFACTORY EARNINGS IN Q1 2018 AND 2018 AS A WHOLE​

* LEROEY SEAFOOD SEES 2018 HARVEST VOLUME ‍182,000​ TONNES INCLUDING ASSOCIATES VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 180,500 TONNES

* LEROEY SEAFOOD PROPOSES 2017 DIVIDEND OF NOK 1.5‍​ PER SHARE (REUTERS POLL NOK 1.68 PER SHARE)

* LEROEY SEAFOOD GROUP SEES GLOBAL SALMON INDUSTRY SUPPLY GROWTH AT 5‍​ PERCENT IN 2018 VERSUS 7 PERCENT SEEN IN Q3

* LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP SAYS EXPECTED CONTRACT SHARE IN Q1 FOR SALMON AND TROUT IS ABOUT 25 PCT