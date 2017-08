June 29 (Reuters) - LES TOQUES BLANCHES DU MONDE SA :

* SHARES TO RESUME TRADING ON JUNE 30

* TWO NEW INVESTORS ENTER CO'S CAPITAL

* RAISES EUR 1.6 MILLION IN CAPITAL INCREASE SUBSCIBED TO FOR MOST PART BY NEXTAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT AND 123 INVESTMENT MANAGERS