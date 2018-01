Jan 9 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR CAO BIN HAS RESIGNED DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS, BOARD ELECTS WANG LEI AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* SAY IT HAS CHANGED ACCOUNTING FIRM TO BDO CHINA FROM SHINE WING