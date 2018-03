March 1 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS JIA YUETING’S PLEDGED SHARES IN THE COMPANY HAVE TRIGGERED MARGIN CALL AND DEFAULTED

* SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM JIA ABOUT HOW HE PLANS TO DEAL WITH HIS SHARES IN LESHI

* SAYS COMPANY OWNERSHIP MAY CHANGE IF JIA UNABLE TO BUY BACK PLEDGED SHARES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FGRBMx Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)