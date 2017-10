Oct 26 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing

* Says responds to media reports saying that it has not had any strategic investors investing in the company

* Says media reports were misleading to investors

* Says media reports on the company “finding new investors” such as Evergrande or Wanda are unfounded

