Dec 5 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS-SECURES UP TO $200 MILLION OF BORROWING CAPACITY IN TWO TRANCHES, EACH MATURING IN DECEMBER 2022, BEARING INTEREST AT 9.0%/ANNUM