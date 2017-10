Oct 23 (Reuters) - LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC:

* ‍APPOINTED JAMES ROBSON AS RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, GROWING ITS DEDICATED BUILD TO RENT TEAM TO EIGHT

* APPOINTMENT TO SUPPORT GROUP'S AMBITIONS TO HAVE 6,000 UNITS IN PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT OR OPERATION BY END OF 2019​