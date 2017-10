Sept 26 (Reuters) - LGC Capital Ltd:

* Resolved to exit current investments, partnerships, JVs with co or entities that have any business activities relating to Cuba​

* ‍"U.S. Government embargo on Cuba places onerous restrictions" on LGC's ability to transact with banking, financial market institutions​