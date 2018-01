Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lgc Capital Ltd:

* LGC CAPITAL TO INCREASE STRATEGIC INTEREST IN AUSTRALIAN MEDICAL CANNABIS COMPANY - LITTLE GREEN PHARMA

* LGC CAPITAL - CO ‍TO INCREASE STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LITTLE GREEN PHARMA TO 14.99% BY ISSUING 5 MILLION LGC SHARES​