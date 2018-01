Jan 5 (Reuters) - LGC Capital Ltd:

* LGC CAPITAL CLARIFIES IT IS AN INVESTOR IN THE GLOBAL CANNABIS MARKET, EXCLUDING THE UNITED STATES

* LGC CAPITAL LTD - "LGC EXPRESSLY HAS NO CURRENT, NOR EXPECTS TO HAVE, COMMITMENTS TO ANY CANNABIS INVESTMENTS IN UNITED STATES"