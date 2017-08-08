FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LGI Homes Q2 EPS $1.39
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-LGI Homes Q2 EPS $1.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - LGI Homes Inc:

* LGI Homes, Inc. Reports record setting second quarter and YTD 2017 results and increases EPS guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $4.25 to $4.75

* Q2 revenue $324.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $317.6 million

* LGI Homes Inc quarter ending backlog increased 74.2% to 1,545 units

* LGI Homes Inc qtrly average home sales price increased 8.7% to $214,545

* LGI Homes Inc qtrly home closings increased 34.0% to 1,511 homes

* LGI Homes Inc says believes it will have between 75 and 80 active selling communities at end of 2017, close more than 5,000 homes in 2017

* LGI Homes Inc says company also believes that average home sales price in 2017 will be between $210,000 and $220,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.