FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-LGI Homes Q2 EPS $1.39
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-LGI Homes Q2 EPS $1.39

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - LGI Homes Inc:

* LGI Homes, Inc. Reports record setting second quarter and YTD 2017 results and increases EPS guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $4.25 to $4.75

* Q2 revenue $324.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $317.6 million

* LGI Homes Inc quarter ending backlog increased 74.2% to 1,545 units

* LGI Homes Inc qtrly average home sales price increased 8.7% to $214,545

* LGI Homes Inc qtrly home closings increased 34.0% to 1,511 homes

* LGI Homes Inc says believes it will have between 75 and 80 active selling communities at end of 2017, close more than 5,000 homes in 2017

* LGI Homes Inc says company also believes that average home sales price in 2017 will be between $210,000 and $220,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.