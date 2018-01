Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lgi Homes Inc:

* LGI HOMES, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD DECEMBER, 4TH QUARTER, AND YEAR END 2017 HOME CLOSINGS AND 2017 YEAR END EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

* ‍HOME CLOSINGS OF 1,844 DURING Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO 1,139 HOME CLOSINGS IN Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍CONTINUES TO SEE ROBUST DEMAND FOR HOMEOWNERSHIP IN ITS MARKETS AND UPHOLDS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2018​