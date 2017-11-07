BRIEF-LGI Homes reports Q3 earnings per share $1.40

Nov 7 (Reuters) - LGI Homes Inc

* LGI Homes, Inc. reports record setting third quarter and ytd 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.75 to $5.15

* Q3 revenue $365.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $363.4 million

* LGI Homes Inc - Qtrly ‍ending backlog increased 70.9% to 1,328 units​

* LGI Homes Inc - Qtrly ‍home closings increased 64.4% to 1,729 homes​

* LGI Homes Inc - Expects to ‍close more than 5,400 homes in 2017​

* LGI Homes Inc - Sees ‍2017 gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues to be in range of 25.0% and 27.0%​

* LGI Homes Inc - Sees ‍2017 adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues to be in range of 26.5% and 28.5%​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S