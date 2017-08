July 6 (Reuters) - LGI Homes Inc:

* LGI Homes Inc Reports record June and second quarter 2017 home closings

* As of end of June 2017, company had 71 active selling communities

* LGI Homes Inc says home closings during June 2017 was 623 homes up from 355 home closings in June 2016