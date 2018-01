Jan 4 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc:

* LGIM REAL ASSETS- HAS ACQUIRED ATLANTIC QUAY 3, CENTRAL GLASGOW SCOTTISH COURT AND TRIBUNAL BUILDING, FROM MOORFIELD GROUP FOR £50 MILLION

* LGIM REAL ASSETS- L&G HAS BOUGHT ASSET ON BEHALF OF ITS LPI INCOME PROPERTY FUND BRINGING ITS INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TO £1.1 BILLION

* LGIM REAL ASSETS- LEGAL & GENERAL WAS REPRESENTED BY SAVILLS AND ADDLESHAW GODDARD ON THIS DEAL Further company coverage: