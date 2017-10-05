FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LGL to review non-binding acquisition proposal
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 12 days

BRIEF-LGL to review non-binding acquisition proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lgl Group Inc

* LGL to review non-binding acquisition proposal

* Lgl Group Inc - ‍announces extension of rights offering expiration to shareholders​

* LGL Group Inc - ‍special committee is reviewing and evaluating proposal from an investment group

* LGL Group Inc says ‍all other terms and conditions of rights offering remain unchanged​

* LGL Group - received non-binding proposal to acquire for cash assets of 2 principal operating units, M-tron Industries and Precise Time and Frequency​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.