FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LHC Group and Almost Family have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-LHC Group and Almost Family have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - LHC Group Inc

* LHC Group Inc - ‍Almost Family shareholders will receive 0.9150 shares of LHC group for each existing almost Family share​

* LHC Group Inc - LHC Group and Almost Family Inc have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍merger is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per diluted share for both companies​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍$25 million in run-rate cost synergies identified from deal​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍merger agreement unanimously approved by boards of directors of each company​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍Almost Family shareholders will receive 0.9150 shares of lhc group for each existing almost Family share​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍$25 million in run-rate cost synergies identified as part of deal​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍upon closing of transaction, LHC Group shareholders will own 58.5 pct and almost family shareholders will own 41.5 pct of combined company​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍Keith Myers, current chairman and CEO of LHC Group, will be named chairman and chief executive officer of combined company​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍stock issuance in merger is expected to be tax-free to shareholders of both companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.