BRIEF-LHC Group and CHRISTUS Health announce joint venture agreement

Aug 1 (Reuters) - LHC Group Inc:
* LHC Group and CHRISTUS Health announce joint venture agreement
* LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $80 million
* LHC Group expects that deal will not materially affect its 2017 diluted earnings per share
* JV partnership to include home health, hospice, community-based services, and facility-based services
* Co, CHRISTUS Health to form new JV for home health, hospice, long-term acute-care services, community-based services across 4 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: