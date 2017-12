Dec 4 (Reuters) - LHC Group Inc:

* LHC GROUP AND ERLANGER HEALTH SYSTEM FINALIZE JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT

* LHC GROUP INC - ‍LHC GROUP EXPECTS ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM JOINT VENTURE OF APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION​

* LHC GROUP INC - ‍ LHC GROUP EXPECTS JOINT VENTURE WITH ERLANGER HEALTH SYSTEM WILL NOT MATERIALLY AFFECT ITS 2017 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: