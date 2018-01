Jan 9 (Reuters) - LHV GROUP AS:

* SAYS KADRI KIISEL TO BE APPOINTED CEO OF AS LHV FINANCE

* APPOINTING KADRI KIISEL AS NEW MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD OF AS LHV FINANCE STARTING FROM 5 FEB 2018 Source text : bit.ly/2mfspEi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)