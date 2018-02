Feb 27 (Reuters) - LHV GROUP AS:

* SAYS ‍PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 23.4 MILLION 16 PERCENT UP THAN A YEAR BEFORE​

* SAYS ‍FY 2017 NET PROFIT TOTALLED EUR 22.2 MILLION​

* SAYS PROPOSES TO PAY DIVIDENDS OF EUR 0.16 PER SHARE FOR 2017 IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 4.1 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2FA6znh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)