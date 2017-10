Oct 27 (Reuters) - Li Bao Ge Group Ltd:

* Expected result due to ‍incurred listing expenses of about HK$7.6​ million in 9-mths ended Sept. 30, 2016

* ‍For nine months ended 30 September, 2017 co expected to record a profit attributable to owners of company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)