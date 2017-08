Aug 11 (Reuters) - Li Ning Co Ltd

* HY revenue increased by 11 percent to RMB3,996 million

* HY net profit attributable to equity holders increased by 67 pct to RMB189 million

* Board did not propose interim dividend for six months ended 30 June, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)