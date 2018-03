March 8 (Reuters) - Lianchuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT PLANS MOBILE PHONE LENS RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 970 MILLION YUAN ($153.12 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP UNIT IN JIANGXI FOR PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oU1ZcF; bit.ly/2FqyF3F Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3350 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)