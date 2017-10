Sept 27(Reuters) - LianChuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned unit subscribes 1 million shares (3.4 percent stake) of Kolen Co Ltd, for 1.6 billion won (about 9.3 million yuan)

* Previous news was disclosed on Sept. 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1UCcGh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)