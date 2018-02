Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd :

* UNIT LIANHUA HUASHANG SUBSCRIBED SHANGHAI BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT IN AMOUNT OF RMB200 MILLION

* ‍LIANHUA HUASHANG, A UNIT OF CO, SUBSCRIBED FOR MINTAI BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT FROM MINTAI BANK IN AMOUNT OF RMB100 MILLION​

* LIANHUA HUASHANG SUBSCRIBED BANK OF HANGZHOU WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT IN AMOUNT OF RMB200 MILLION