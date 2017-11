Nov 3 (Reuters) - Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co Ltd :

* Says it and units will sell entire 50.25 percent stake in a corn storage company at a price of 68.1 million yuan

* It will hold 49 percent stake in target company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z1Jj7L

