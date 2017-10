Oct 24 (Reuters) - LIBERBANK SA:

* SAYS LAUNCHES 500 MILLION EURO SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

* SAYS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AT 0.25 EUROS PER SHARE

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WITH 22.6 PERCENT OF CAPITAL COMMIT TO EXERCISE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* SAYS BANKING FOUNDATIONS WITH COMBINED 43.7 PERCENT STAKE TO SUPPORT CAPITAL INCREASE IN ECONOMICALLY NEUTRAL WAY

* SAYS ENTERED INTO INSURING AND PLACEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF CREDIT INSTITUTIONS FOR REMAINING NEW SHARES Source text for Eikon:

