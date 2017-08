Aug 8 (Reuters) - LIBERBANK SA:

* SIGNS DEAL TO SELL MIHABITANS TO PROMONTORIA HOLDING, OWNER OF HAYA REAL ESTATE, FOR 85 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SAYS HAYA REAL ESTATE WILL ASSUME EXCLUSIVE MANAGEMENT OF ASSETS AWARDED BY THE BANK FOR 7 YEARS Source text for Eikon:

