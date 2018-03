March 7 (Reuters) - Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc:

* LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS - ON MARCH 6, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO EXTEND PROXY ARRANGEMENT TERMINATION DATE WITH LIBERTY INTERACTIVE, JOHN MALONE, OTHERS​

* LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS SAYS UNLESS TERMINATED UNDER CONDITIONS, PROXY ARRANGEMENT TERMINATION DATE WILL OCCUR ON MAY 4, 2019 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2oOhgeW] Further company coverage: