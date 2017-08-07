BRIEF-Liberty Fuels Co issues a worker adjustment and retraining notification act notice to 75 employees of co's Liberty mine​​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nacco Industries Inc

* Nacco Industries- ‍On Aug 4, Liberty Fuels Co issued a worker adjustment and retraining notification act notice to 75 employees of co’s Liberty mine​

* Nacco Industries Inc says does not expect any financial impact as result of terminations due to nature of contract with Mississippi power - SEC filing

* Nacco Industries Inc says ‍employment of employees is expected to be terminated after required 60-day warn act notice period​ Source text: [bit.ly/2vFokyN] Further company coverage: