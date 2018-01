Jan 8 (Reuters) - Liberty Gold Corp:

* LIBERTY GOLD CORP - ENTERED AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE, 24.9 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT A PRICE OF $0.42 PER UNIT​

* LIBERTY GOLD ANNOUNCES $10.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT; RCF TO ACQUIRE 8.4% OF LIBERTY GOLD

* LIBERTY GOLD CORP - ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR CO'S CONTINUED EXPLORATION AND DRILLING PROGRAMS, TO FINALIZE RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR GOLDSTRIKE PROJECT​