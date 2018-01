Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ADVISED OF RESIGNATION OF GROUP FINANCIAL DIRECTOR, MR CASPER TROSKIE​

* ‍RESIGNATION IS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BUT IS SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL 3 MONTH NOTICE PERIOD DURING WHICH TIME TROSKIE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO LIBERTY