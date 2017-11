BRIEF-Liberty holdings says in 9-months group long-term insurance indexed new business grew by 6 pct​

Nov 24 (Reuters) - LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD:

* ‍IN NINE MONTHS, GROUP LONG-TERM INSURANCE INDEXED NEW BUSINESS GREW BY 6% COMPARED TO NINE MONTH PERIOD TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2016​

* ‍HEIGHTENED POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY SAW CONTINUED FLOWS INTO GUARANTEED PRODUCTS IN NINE MONTHS TO SEPT. 30 ​

* ‍IN NINE MONTHS TO SEPT. 30, ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO R708 BILLION (31 DECEMBER 2016: R676 BILLION)​

* “‍OPERATING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN LIGHT OF POOR OUTLOOK FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH​”

* IN 9 MONTHS TO SEPT. 30, UNCERTAINITIES "‍MANIFESTED IN WEAKER BUSINESS MIX FROM MARGIN PERSPECTIVE,LOWER VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS IN SA RETAIL"