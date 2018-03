March 8 (Reuters) - Liberty Interactive Corp:

* LIBERTY INTERACTIVE - ON MARCH 7 CO AND GCI LIBERTY AGREED TO WAIVE CONDITION TO CLOSING OF TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 4, 2017

* LIBERTY INTERACTIVE - GCI LIBERTY INTENDS TO CAUSE ITS CLASS B STOCK TO BE QUOTED ON OTC MARKETS AS PROMPTLY AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING CLOSING DATE Source text: (bit.ly/2trCQuu) Further company coverage: