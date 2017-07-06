FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Liberty Interactive enters into deal to buy HSN Inc for total enterprise value of $2.6 bln
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 12:22 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Liberty Interactive enters into deal to buy HSN Inc for total enterprise value of $2.6 bln

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Hsn Inc:

* Liberty Interactive enters into agreement to acquire HSN, Inc.

* HSN Inc says Liberty Interactive intends to issue 53.4 million shares of QVC series A common stock to HSNI shareholders

* Entered into an agreement whereby Liberty Interactive will acquire 62% of HSNI it does not already own in an all-stock transaction

* HSNI shareholders will receive fixed consideration of 1.65 shares of Series A QVC group common stock for every share of HSNI common stock

* Says upon closing, Liberty Interactive board of directors will be expanded by one to include a director from HSNI board of directors

* Total enterprise value for HSNI of $2.6 billion, an equity value of $2.1 billion, and consideration of $40.36 per HSNI share

* ‍Following completion of transaction, Liberty Interactive expects to continue its repurchases of QVC group common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.