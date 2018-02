BRIEF-Liberty Latin America To Acquire Controlling Interest In Cabletica

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Liberty Latin America Ltd:

* LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA TO ACQUIRE CONTROLLING INTEREST IN CABLETICA

* LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD - ‍ACQUISITION OF 80% STAKE IN LEADING COSTA RICAN CABLE OPERATOR​

* LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD - ‍IN TRANSACTION, CABLETICA IS BEING VALUED AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF CRC 143 BILLION​

* LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD - ‍CURRENT OWNERS OF CABLETICA WILL RETAIN REMAINING 20% INTEREST​

* LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD - ‍AT CLOSING, CABLETICA IS EXPECTED TO HAVE TOTAL NET DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY $125 MILLION​

* LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA- INTENDS TO FINANCE DEAL OF 80% EQUITY STAKE IN CABLETICA THROUGH COMBINATION OF INCREMENTAL DEBT BORROWINGS, EXISTING LIQUIDITY

* LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD - ‍TRANSACTION EXCLUDES TELEVISORA'S EXISTING CONTENT ASSETS​