March 2 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION PRICES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF 2.125% EXCHANGEABLE SENIOR DEBENTURES DUE 2048

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORP - ‍OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 6, 2018​