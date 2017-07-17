BRIEF-Liberty Media launches process to increase Formula 1 term loan and revolver capacity

July 17 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* Liberty Media launches process to increase Formula 1 term loan and revolver capacity

* Liberty Media Corp - ‍intends to launch a process to syndicate an up to $200 million add-on to $3,102 million usd term loan​

* Liberty Media-intends to seek amendments to first lien facilities agreement to, among other things, increase revolving facility capacity to up to $500 million​

* Liberty Media Corp says term loan and revolving facility will remain non-recourse to liberty

* Liberty Media Corp - ‍intends to seek amendments to first lien facilities agreement to increase revolving facility capacity to up to $500 million​

* Liberty Media-intends to cause delta topco units to use proceeds of term loan add-on with cash on hand to repay balance of $300 million second lien facility​

