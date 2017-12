Nov 29 (Reuters) - Liberty One Lithium Corp:

* LIBERTY ONE ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

* OFFERING OF UP TO $5 MILLION OF UNITS OF THE COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $1.20 PER UNIT

* NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED PRIMARILY TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT OF CO‘S POCITOS WEST PROJECT IN SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )