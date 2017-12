Dec 14 (Reuters) - LIDDS AB:

* REG-LIDDS: PATENT TERM EXTENSION UNTIL 2032 FOR NANOZOLID® TECHNOLOGY

* SAYS ‍FIVE YEAR PATENT EXTENSION UNTIL 2032 CAN BE EXPECTED IN EUROPE AND PREDICTS A SIMILAR PROCEDURE IN US​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)