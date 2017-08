July 18 (Reuters) - Lifco AB

* Q2 EBITA, before restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, increased by 6.3 percent to SEK 433 million

* Q2 net sales increased by 3.4 percent to SEK 2,453 million

* Says organically, net sales decreased by 5.6 percent

* Says "even after acquisitions made in 2017 we still have significant financial scope for further acquisitions"