Nov 28 (Reuters) - Life Storage Inc:

* LIFE STORAGE, INC. PRICES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* LIFE STORAGE INC - ‍ LIFE STORAGE LP PRICED AN OFFERING OF $450 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2027​

* LIFE STORAGE INC - NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT 99.523% OF PAR VALUE WITH A COUPON OF 3.875%

* LIFE STORAGE INC - NOTES WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 15, 2027