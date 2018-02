BRIEF-Life Storage Reports Q4 Adjusted FFO Per Share $1.34

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Life Storage Inc:

* LIFE STORAGE, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.34

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.09

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE ABOUT $5.33 TO $5.43

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $5.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $ 1.24 - $ 1.28

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 SAME STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 1.00% - 2.00%

* SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0.75% - 1.75%

* IN QUARTER INCREASED SAME STORE REVENUE BY 1.3% AND SAME STORE NET OPERATING INCOME BY 0.4% AS COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016

* GREW SAME STORE AVERAGE OCCUPANCY FOR QUARTER BY 70 BASIS POINTS TO A RECORD HIGH 91.6% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: