March 5 (Reuters) - Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd :

* FY TURNOVER FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$4,898.6 MILLION, UP 4.9 PERCENT

* FY CONTINUING OPERATIONS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$2,874.6 MILLION, UP 79.6 PCT‍​

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF HK CENTS 34.3 PER SHARE‍​