Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lifetime Brands Inc:

* Lifetime brands, inc. Reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 sales $117.4 million versus $118.1 million

* ‍"adjusting our guidance to reflect full year consolidated net sales growth of approximately 1.5%"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: